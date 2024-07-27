US presidential election energizes fast-growing Indian American community

Indian American community:- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' meteoric rise to the top of the Democratic Party's presidential ticket has energized many Indian Americans, raising the fast-growing community's political profile and sparking widespread excitement.

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, appears set to become the first female presidential nominee of color after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday. But the fervor isn't solely about her nomination.

Many Indian Americans, regardless of political leanings, are equally electrified to see other notable figures of Indian descent in the national spotlight: Usha Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, as well as former presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"I'm very proud that Indian Americans are making it on every stage," said Shaker Narasimhan, chair and founder of AAPI Victory Fund, a super PAC focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Islander voters and supporting Democratic candidates.

Narasimhan recalled being on a call with about 130 people when news broke that Biden had dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Harris.

"Everything lit up, literally: the chats, the DMs, the phones," Narasimhan said. "But it was all with excitement, not wonderment, like, 'Wow.' It was like, 'Oh my God, let's go,' This is just the opportunity of a lifetime, as far as I'm concerned, for us to show our muscles."

The enthusiasm cuts across the political spectrum. Priti Pandya-Patel, co-founder of the New Jersey Republican Party's South Asia Coalition, said the community is buzzing about the prospect of Usha Vance becoming the country's first Indian American second lady.

"I think it's just a proud moment to see our community actually being out there and being noticed," Pandya-Patel said. "I think that is definitely getting our Indian community very excited."

5 million in US

Indian Americans are one of the fastest-growing immigrant communities, surging more than tenfold since the early 1990s.

Today, there are roughly 5 million people of Indian descent living in the United States, making them the largest Asian ethnic group and the second-largest immigrant group after Mexicans.

While Indian Americans vote Democratic more than any other Asian group, roughly 20% identify as Republican.

The Indian American community has traditionally been perceived as politically less active than some other ethnic groups. However, there are indications of growing political engagement within the community.

A recent survey of Asian Americans, including those of Indian descent, found that 90% intended to vote in the November election even though 42% had not been contacted by either party or candidate.

The Asian American Voter Survey, of nearly 2,500 voters, was conducted between April 4 to May 26 by several Asian American groups.

"So that suggests a potential gap in engagement," said Suhag Shukla, co-founder and executive director of the non-partisan Hindu American Foundation.

Shukla said the election presents a "tremendous opportunity" for the Indian American community as well as the two major political parties.

"I think Indian Americans need to recognize their power, especially because many of us do live in either purple states or purple districts," Shukla said in an interview with VOA, referring to battleground states in the U.S. presidential election. "On the flip side, I think that it's a real opportunity for the parties to do not just a checkmark or a checkbox-type outreach, but genuine outreach. Have town halls. Have listening sessions."

Spokespeople for the Harris and Trump campaigns did not respond to questions about their community outreach efforts.

Both campaigns mobilize voters through grassroots organizations.

Deepa Sharma, deputy director of South Asians for Harris and a delegate to next month's Democratic National Convention, said her group is "working closely with people on the ground who will knock on doors, will do phone bank and outreach to this community."

Indian Americans comprise less than 1% of U.S. registered voters, according to a 2020 study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But almost one-third live in closely contested battleground states such as Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

That puts them in a position to sway the outcome of the November election, said Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact, a progressive group.

"The South Asian American population far exceeds the margin of victory in the closest elections in these states," Patel said.

Voter turnout steadily climbing

In 2020, the Biden-Harris ticket carried more than 70% of the Indian American vote, according to Patel, adding that support for Harris is likely to edge higher this year.

"She has drawn considerable support from the South Asian American community because she has consistently shown up and fought for our values, fought for our issues," Patel said.

Earlier this year, Harris spoke at Indian American Impact's "Desis Decide" summit, where she credited Indian Americans and Asian Americans with helping to get two Democratic senators elected in 2020 and 2021.

Patel said voter turnout among South Asian Americans has been steadily climbing in recent years. In 2020, for example, more than 70% of registered South Asian American voters turned out to vote in Pennsylvania, he said.

"I think they're going to be instrumental in delivering the White House this November," Patel said.

Similar predictions by groups such as Muslim Americans have sometimes failed to materialize.

But Narasimhan said turnout could be boosted with the right voter mobilization strategy, adding that voter education is key.

"Just because you're a citizen doesn't mean you can vote, you have to register," Narasimhan said. "Teaching people the basic rudimentaries of what's early voting, what's absentee balloting, what's going to the polls, navigating the system is critical, and we have to do that basic education."

On the Republican side, activists are betting that Trump's close ties to India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi will translate into votes for the former president.

"Trump has been friendly to India and that makes a big difference," Pandya-Patel, the Republican activist in New Jersey, said.

Whether Indian American support for Trump is rising remains unclear.

In the recent Asian American Voter Survey, 29% of Indian Americans said they intended to vote for Trump, largely unchanged from four years ago.

Trump has called Modi a "true friend." In 2019, he and Modi addressed a joint rally in Houston, Texas, that attracted more than 50,000 people, many supporters of the Indian prime minister. At the "Howdy, Modi!" rally, Trump called Modi "one of America's greatest, most devoted and most loyal friends."

Pandya-Patel said the rally boosted Indian American support for Trump, whose friendship with Modi, she added, is a key reason many Indian Americans back him.

Shukla of the Hindu American Foundation said there is a perception among some Indian Americans that the Democratic Party is not "a Hindu-friendly party."

That may partly explain a recent "shift" in Indian American party affiliation, she said.

In the Asian American Voter Survey, the number of Indians who identify as Democrats fell from 54% in 2020 to 47% in 2024, while those identifying with the Republican Party rose from 16% to 21%.

Anang Mittal, a Virginia-based commentator who previously worked for House Speaker Mike Johnson, said the apparent shift reflects less a "sea change" than shifting political attitudes.

"I think the country as a whole is sort of shifting towards Republicans because of the larger issues that are plaguing this election," Mittal said. VOA/SP