Not isolated incidents: US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Washington, Sep 10: Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples across the US, stating that these "hateful" acts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader rise in violence against places of worship.

Speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives early on Wednesday (Indian time), Subramanyam said, "Hate has no place in our communities, and that's why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country, from the BAPS Sri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah."

Asserting that it is part of a surge in violence and division across the country, he said that such attacks are not limited to temples but affect all places of worship.

"Sacred spaces for faith communities have been targeted with acts of hate, vandalism and desecration, and these are not isolated incidents," he added.

He added that every American "deserves the right to practice their faith safely without fear."