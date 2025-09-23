US Jimmy Kimmel Show to Return After Suspension Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Los Angeles, Sep 23: The popular US late-night talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will return to the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) on Tuesday, nearly a week after being suspended over remarks about the conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk's killing, according to ABC parent the Walt Disney Company.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," said Disney in a statement on Monday.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the company added.

See Also: Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation is the latest sign we’re witnessing the end of US democracy

In his monologue last week, Kimmel suggested that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's killing, could have been a pro-Trump Republican.

"The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

ABC's suspension drew quick praise from President Donald Trump. Trump and senior administration officials have accused the "radical left" of being responsible for the death of Kirk, while rejecting the Democrats' argument that political violence has been a problem from both sides.

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr threatened last week to take action against Disney and ABC over the comments, noting that the FCC could consider revoking licenses of ABC affiliate stations as a penalty, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the suspension sparked widespread backlash from Hollywood stars and unions. More than 400 Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston, have signed an American Civil Liberties Union open letter in support of Kimmel.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. had announced on September 18 in a statement that the company's owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will pre-empt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the foreseeable future.

Nexstar owns America's largest local television broadcasting group, comprising top network affiliates, with more than 200 owned or partner stations reaching 220 million people, according to its website.

[VS]

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

Suggested Reading: