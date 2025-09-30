Grassley, Durbin Revive Bipartisan Bill to Tighten H-1B, L-1 Visas

Washington, Sept 30: Two senior senators are renewing a bipartisan push to crack down on alleged abuse of the H-1B and L-1 visa programs, targeting tech giants and outsourcing firms they say have side-lined American workers while relying on foreign labour.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) reintroduced legislation on Monday that would overhaul the U.S. process for issuing temporary work visas, intensifying scrutiny on companies accused of exploiting the system.

The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025 aims to increase wage requirements, impose stricter recruitment obligations, and expand enforcement powers for federal agencies, according to media reports, the release said. The measure comes amid mounting political backlash over mass layoffs in the tech sector, paired with continued hiring of foreign professionals.

"Congress created the H-1B and L-1 visa programs as limited pathways for businesses to acquire top talent when it can't be found at home," Grassley said in a statement. "But over the years, many employers have used them to cut out American workers in favour of cheap foreign labour. Congress must step in again to bring integrity back to these programs and restore dignity for American and foreign workers."

Durbin, who has pressed for reforms since 2007 alongside Grassley, accused companies of gaming the system. "Major companies are laying off thousands of American workers while filing thousands of visa petitions for foreign workers at depressed wages and poor working conditions. Congress must step in to protect American workers and fix our broken immigration system," he said.

The bill has backing from across the political spectrum. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont signed on as original cosponsors.