“Too Big a Risk”: Kamala Harris Candidly Admits Why She Didn’t Pick Pete Buttigieg as Running Mate in 2024

Former Vice President Kamala Harris provides a direct and candid explanation for not choosing Pete Buttigieg as her running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign in her newly released book 107 Days. Harris said she was worried about the American public’s reaction to a ticket featuring a Black woman and an openly gay man, even though Buttigieg was her “first choice.” She wrote, “But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, ‘Screw it, let’s just do it.’ But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk”.

The statement sparked a heated discussion, with critics arguing that it undermined LGBTQ representation by suggesting Buttigieg’s sexual orientation was a liability. Writer and TV host Jon Stewart described Harris’s explanation as “reverse affirmative action,” highlighting the inconsistency between her support for LGBTQ rights and her decision to avoid selecting a gay running mate because of alleged electability issues.

Pete Buttigieg was quite surprised upon learning Harris’s reasoning for her choice. He stated, “My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based on what they think you’re going to do with their lives, not on categories.” He added that he was never informed of this concern, indicating that he was not aware of Harris’s view until the book was discussed publicly.