“Too Big a Risk”: Kamala Harris Candidly Admits Why She Didn’t Pick Pete Buttigieg as Running Mate in 2024

Harris admits she skipped Buttigieg as VP pick over electability concerns.
Buttigieg, surprised, says voters care about policies, not identity.
Both eye future roles, with 2028 bids in Democratic spotlight.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris provides a direct and candid explanation for not choosing Pete Buttigieg as her running mate in the 2024 presidential campaign in her newly released book 107 Days. Harris said she was worried about the American public’s reaction to a ticket featuring a Black woman and an openly gay man, even though Buttigieg was her “first choice.” She wrote, “But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, ‘Screw it, let’s just do it.’ But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk”.
The statement sparked a heated discussion, with critics arguing that it undermined LGBTQ representation by suggesting Buttigieg’s sexual orientation was a liability. Writer and TV host Jon Stewart described Harris’s explanation as “reverse affirmative action,” highlighting the inconsistency between her support for LGBTQ rights and her decision to avoid selecting a gay running mate because of alleged electability issues.
Pete Buttigieg was quite surprised upon learning Harris’s reasoning for her choice. He stated, “My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based on what they think you’re going to do with their lives, not on categories.” He added that he was never informed of this concern, indicating that he was not aware of Harris’s view until the book was discussed publicly.
Buttigieg and Harris both have significant political journeys in the United States. Kamala Harris first served as District Attorney of San Francisco, then as California’s attorney general, and finally as a U.S. senator, establishing her political foothold in the state. She became the first South Asian, Black, and female vice president of the United States when she was chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. After Biden withdrew from the 2024 contest, Harris became the Democratic nominee, waging a short and challenging campaign as described in 107 Days. However, she ultimately lost to Donald Trump.
On the other hand, Pete Buttigieg attracted the nation's attention for his media-savvy style and policy-oriented initiatives as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He launched a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, becoming the first gay candidate to gain traction in a major party’s presidential primary. He was then appointed as the Secretary of Transportation and cultivated a reputation as a skilled communicator within the Democratic Party.
There have been discussions within Democratic circles following the release of 107 Days, as both Harris and Buttigieg are seen as potential candidates in the 2028 election cycle. Harris has ruled out a run for California governor in 2026, pointing to a possible strategy to maintain flexibility for a future presidential run. Buttigieg, with his image as a capable communicator and his record of successful policies, makes a credible candidate for 2028.
The book 107 Days has opened a new door for the public’s understanding of Harris’s decision-making process during the 2024 campaign. Some see her decision as a lost opportunity to challenge existing political norms and put forward greater diversity in leadership, while others acknowledge her practical consideration of electability.
The experiences and choices made during the 2024 campaign will surely impact the future political paths of Harris and Buttigieg. It will also be interesting to see how representation, electability, and identity influence the landscape of future elections. [Rh/SY]
Suggested Reading: