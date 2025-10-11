The Mennonites of Northern Wisconsin: Choosing Faith Over Modernity

Mennonites, one of the most mysterious communities in America, are still living life as in the 1800s - with no internet, no higher education, and away from modern conveniences that define daily life. Their customs trace back to the 17th and 18th centuries with the arrival of their ancestors in America. They maintain their distance from the general population by dwelling in remote rural locations in northern Wisconsin. They sustain their lives through farming, manual labour, and close community cooperation, rooting their culture in the strict interpretation of the Bible, which governs every aspect of life.

The Mennonites are among the few American groups who have made a conscious decision to keep modernity at bay. The community has not changed its traditions for generations, now farming its own food and following old routines. They believe that elements of modern culture weaken their moral principles.

Every detail of their lives is governed by their interpretation of the Bible, from daily prayers to all social interactions. They greet each other with “a holy kiss” when they meet, following the verse in 1 Thessalonians 5:26: “Greet all with a holy kiss.” For them, following the scripture in such a visible way in their daily lives shows the strength of their belief in their faith.