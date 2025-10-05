Samrat Choudhary Dodged the Question about his Educational Qualifications; Got Angry at Journalist for Asking About his Class 10 Certificate

Choudhary stated, “I have mentioned the details in my affidavit — I have completed a PFC course from Kamaraj University.” He invited anyone with doubts to verify the details directly with Kamaraj University. When the discussion further shifted toward his educational qualifications, Choudhary quickly remarked that he had not come to listen but to speak.



Kishor also accused Choudhary of frequently changing his name, citing previous names such as Rakesh Kumar, Rakesh Kumar Maurya, and Samrat Kumar Maurya before adopting Samrat Choudhary.

Additionally, Kishor alleged that Choudhary was accused in a 1998 murder case but was released as a minor. At a press conference in Patna, the former poll strategist criticized leaders of the state’s NDA government ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

In its affidavit, the Bihar School Examination Board told the court during the 1998 murder case hearing involving Samrat Choudhary that he had failed his class 10 exam, scoring only 234 marks. In his 2010 election affidavit, Choudhary stated that he had passed up to class 7.

Kishor said in his statement,“It's surprising that in his later election affidavits, Choudhary claimed he possesses a D.Litt degree. How can it happen without clearing the class 10 exams? The Election Commission must ask him to produce his class 10 (pass) certificate”.

He also targeted JD(U) national general secretary and Bihar’s rural works minister, Ashok Choudhary, alleging that he acquired land worth Rs 200 crore through questionable and illegal means over the past three years. He claimed that Ashok purchased the properties in the names of his daughter, a Lok Sabha MP, and his wife. [Rh/Eth/VS]

