‘What Tyranny Looks Like’: Democracy Defenders Slam Trump DOJ’s Indictment of NY AG James

By Brett Wilkins

Critics sounded the alarm Thursday after the US Department of Justice indicted Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James—who successfully prosecuted President Donald Trump for financial crimes—for alleged bank fraud in what democracy defenders called the president’s latest weaponization of the DOJ against a political foe.

Days after another prosecutor in Virginia resisted intense pressure from Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi and declined to pursue charges against James, US Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan—a former personal attorney for Trump whom the president appointed to her lifetime seat despite having never prosecuted a case—indicted James for allegedly defrauding a bank and making false statements to a financial institution.

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” James said in response to the news. “I am not fearful—I am fearless. We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in response to the indictment: “This is what tyranny looks like. President Trump is using the Justice Department as his personal attack dog, targeting Attorney General Tish James for the ‘crime’ of prosecuting him for fraud—and winning.”

“One US attorney already refused this case,“ Schumer added. ”So, Trump handpicked an unqualified hack that would go after another political enemy. This isn’t justice. It’s revenge. And it should horrify every American who believes no one is above the law.”

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said on social media that the Trump administration is targeting James “for one reason: She had the courage to hold Donald Trump accountable.”

“This is political weaponization of our courts, plain and simple—and proof that when you stand up to corruption, they come for you,” she added. “I stand with Attorney General Letitia James. This attack won’t silence the truth.”

Politico reported that James’ case has been assigned to Judge Jamar Walker, an appointee of former President Joe Biden.

Halligan recently filed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey—who oversaw investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties to Trump’s campaign—for allegedly making a false statement to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

Critics accuse Trump of signaling to Bondi his wish for her to go after some of his political enemies, who in addition to James and Comey include Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who led the first House impeachment trial of the president. Following Comey’s indictment, Trump vowed that “there’ll be others.”

Trump forced out Erik Siebert, Halligan’s predecessor, amid his refusal to indict Comey or file charges against James, who in 2022 filed a civil lawsuit against the then-former president, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization for business fraud. Trump and his organization were found liable for fraud and ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties, although an appeals court later overturned the fine while upholding the fraud findings.

Last month, the DOJ subpoenaed James as part of a probe into whether she violated Trump’s civil rights by suing him, his sons, and his business.

In addition to Democratic lawmakers, pro-democracy campaigners also slammed Thursday’s indictment, with Stand Up America executive director Christina Harvey contending that “this is revenge and another dangerous abuse of power.”