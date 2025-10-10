Deepika Padukone Controversy: Actress Breaks Silence on Eight-Hour Work Demand, Says “If Being a Woman Makes Me Pushy, So Be It”

The discussion comes after Padukone’s withdrawal from two major projects – Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She reportedly stepped away from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas, owing to some creative disagreements and her demands for fixed working hours. Later, Tripti Dimri was announced as her replacement. This caused quite a stir online, which further intensified when she walked away from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

As for the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika was originally expected to continue in her role from the first part. However, the producers issued a statement on X about her not being a part of the movie anymore because of scheduling and commitment issues. There was even speculation that her stepping out may be due to her eight-hour work requirements paired with the updated terms of compensation. Although the Om Shanti Om actress did not comment on any of the incidents directly in the interview, her remarks on gender bias point toward these cases.

These issues have led to online discussions among netizens for quite some time now. While some point out that a time-bound schedule is not possible in the entertainment industry, others are favouring Deepika’s stance as a standard practice across the globe. People from the industry, like director Siddharth P. Malhotra and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, have come out in support of her position.