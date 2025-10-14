Trump Takes His Chances by Calling Meloni ‘Beautiful,’ Asks, ‘You Don’t Mind Being Called Beautiful, Right?’

Key Points:
Trump called Giorgia Meloni a “beautiful young woman” during his Gaza Peace Summit speech.
The summit led to “The Trump Declaration” for Gaza peace, signed by 30 global leaders.
Meloni was the only female leader on stage at the summit.
US President Donald Trump drew attention at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday by commenting on the appearance of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He called her a "beautiful young woman" during his speech. Meloni, 48, was the only female leader among approximately 30 heads of state on stage at the summit, which focused on advancing peace efforts in Gaza.
Trump, 79, acknowledged the potential controversy of his remarks, stating, "I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman," in the middle of a speech about his peace efforts for the Middle East.
He added,
Turning to Meloni, who stood behind him, Trump said, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."
See Also: PM Modi writes preface to Meloni's book; Italian leader says 'deeply honoured'
The summit was attended by leaders including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It resulted in the signing of a declaration to support peace initiatives in Gaza.
Approximately 30 leaders were present on stage, with Meloni being the only woman among them, as they endorsed the document, titled "The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity," aimed at shaping Gaza’s future.
Trump also praised Meloni’s leadership, noting, "She’s incredible. And they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful politician."
The Italian Prime Minister, a prominent figure in Italy’s hard-right political landscape, smiled during the exchange, though her immediate reaction was not fully visible due to Trump’s position in front of the cameras.
The Gaza Peace Summit followed a Trump-brokered agreement involving Israel and Hamas, which facilitated the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages on Monday morning.
The deal is expected to lead to a phased withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, marking a step toward de-escalation after two years of conflict. According to the Gaza health ministry, the war has resulted in approximately 68,000 deaths, predominantly women and children.
Trump has faced prior criticism for remarks deemed sexist. In September 2025, a US appeals court upheld a $83.3-million penalty against him for defaming author E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted. Similar incidents, including a 2017 comment about an Irish reporter, have also drawn scrutiny.
The summit’s declaration underscores a collective commitment to peace in the region, with leaders pledging to support ongoing efforts to stabilize Gaza. The event highlighted both diplomatic progress and the attention drawn by Trump’s remarks about Meloni, which sparked discussions due to their personal nature. [Rh/Eth/VS]
Suggested Reading: