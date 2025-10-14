Trump Takes His Chances by Calling Meloni ‘Beautiful,’ Asks, ‘You Don’t Mind Being Called Beautiful, Right?’

Trump also praised Meloni’s leadership, noting, "She’s incredible. And they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful politician."

The Italian Prime Minister, a prominent figure in Italy’s hard-right political landscape, smiled during the exchange, though her immediate reaction was not fully visible due to Trump’s position in front of the cameras.

The Gaza Peace Summit followed a Trump-brokered agreement involving Israel and Hamas, which facilitated the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages on Monday morning.

The deal is expected to lead to a phased withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, marking a step toward de-escalation after two years of conflict. According to the Gaza health ministry, the war has resulted in approximately 68,000 deaths, predominantly women and children.

Trump has faced prior criticism for remarks deemed sexist. In September 2025, a US appeals court upheld a $83.3-million penalty against him for defaming author E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted. Similar incidents, including a 2017 comment about an Irish reporter, have also drawn scrutiny.

The summit’s declaration underscores a collective commitment to peace in the region, with leaders pledging to support ongoing efforts to stabilize Gaza. The event highlighted both diplomatic progress and the attention drawn by Trump’s remarks about Meloni, which sparked discussions due to their personal nature. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Suggested Reading: