PM Modi writes preface to Meloni's book; Italian leader says 'deeply honoured'

PM Modi's preface to the book, which Adnkronos said it was able to read, stands out for its personal and symbolic tone as the Indian leader links this message to his personal friendship with Meloni and their shared ability to combine tradition and modernity.

"I am confident that it will be received as an inspiring tale of an extraordinary contemporary political leader and patriot. It was a great honour to write this preface," the news agency quoted PM Modi as saying in the preface to the autobiography which will be released in India under the title 'I Am Giorgia - My Roots, My Principles'.

The Italian media highlights that PM Modi has only written two other prefaces: in 2014, for a book dedicated to Anandiben Patel, who replaced him as Chief Minister of Gujarat and in 2017 for the autobiography of Hema Malini, a legendary Bollywood star who later entered politics.

"The preface to Meloni's book therefore represents a significant political and personal gesture. The relationship between the leaders has been the focus of particular attention since December 1, 2023, when Meloni posted a selfie taken at COP28 in Dubai with the Indian Prime Minister. The hashtag #Melodi has since generated hundreds of millions of views on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and goes viral every time the two meet," the report highlighted.

"A notable passage is the closing, in which Modi defines the book not just as an autobiography but as 'his Mann Ki Baat', meaning 'ideas from the heart'. This expression refers to the title of the monthly radio programme he has been personally addressing Indians since 2014, a programme that has become a political and communications trademark for the Prime Minister," it adds.

