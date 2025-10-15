‘Treat Adults Like Adults,’ Says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as he Greenlights Erotic Content for Verified Adults on ChatGPT

ChatGPT has introduced a new update for adult users of the AI chatbot. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced in his X post on 14 October 2025 that the company is set to ease some of its restrictive features for adult users.

The relaxation of ChatGPT’s safety restrictions will make the chatbot friendlier, and users can engage in “erotic” conversations. Altman stated that from December 2025, ChatGPT will be more open and will follow the principle of “treat adults like adults.”

Users often use apps like Wattpad to write and share stories, including erotic content, but there are some restrictions.

In his recent announcement, Sam Altman said ChatGPT will now include erotic content, but only for verified adult users. In another post, Altman stated that users will not see this content unless they request it.

He further added that, with the new update, OpenAI will provide assistance to users who are in a “mentally fragile state.” OpenAI will use enhanced tools to help users experiencing any kind of mental distress. He also mentioned that users who are not affected will have “a great deal of freedom” in how they use ChatGPT.

Altman wrote in an X post that the restrictive features were integrated into the chatbot to ensure that mental health concerns were properly addressed.

He wrote, “We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems.” The new update will allow users to customize their AI chatbot according to personal preferences. Users will be able to make their AI bot friendlier and more expressive with the help of emojis.