Altman Defends Suicide Ruling in Death of OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Amid Murder Allegations

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman has spoken publicly about the controversial death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji, who accused OpenAI of copyright violation. He described the incident as a “great tragedy” and defended the official ruling that the 26-year-old AI researcher died by suicide. Altman’s remarks came during an interview with Tucker Carlson—American conservative political commentator who hosted the nightly political talk show of Fox News from 2016-2013—, who insisted that Balaji’s death was a murder.

Suchir Balaji, an AI researcher of Indian origin, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024. His death came just weeks after he accused OpenAI of using copyrighted material—like books, articles etc.—in the training of its language models without permission. Authorities, including the San Francisco Police and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, ruled it a suicide. They reported that he had died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The apartment was locked from the inside, and investigators said they found no signs of foul play. A toxicology test also showed that alcohol was present in his system at the time of his death.

In the interview, Tucker Carlson questioned Sam Altman about Balaji’s earlier complaints against OpenAI. Carlson said, “One programmer accused your company of taking people’s work without paying for it, and later he was found dead. What really happened?”

Altman replied firmly, calling Balaji’s death a tragedy and repeating that he believed it was a suicide. When asked if he truly thought Balaji took his own life, Altman said, “I really do. He was like a friend of mine. This is like a guy that, not a close friend, but this is someone that worked at OpenAI for a very long time. I was really shaken by this tragedy. I spent a lot of time trying to, you know, read everything I could, as I’m sure you and others did too, about what happened. It looks like a suicide to me.”