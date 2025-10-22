Zohran Mamdani Explains Why He Dislikes PM Modi and BJP During NYC Diwali Visits

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate visit temple in queens during diwali
He criticized Indian PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, highlighting concerns about pluralism and inclusivity.
Mamdani emphasized that, despite his critiques, he will represent all New Yorkers fairly respecting everyone’s view
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Kwame Mamdani used his Diwali visits to Hindu temples in Queens to once again criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing the community, he also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed their vision of India “only has room for certain kinds of Indians.”
Reflecting on his upbringing in India, Mamdani highlighted the value of pluralism. He said he was raised in a country where “everyone belonged, no matter their religion.” He contrasted this inclusive vision with the current leadership's approach, which he believes excludes certain communities.
Despite his critique, he stressed that he will represent all New Yorkers fairly. “I’m running to be mayor of a city with eight and a half million people. Many may feel differently than me about Mr. Modi, and that’s their right. I will treat everyone the same and ensure their safety and ability to afford this city,” he said.
Mamdani has a history of criticizing Modi. After winning the Democratic mayoral primary, an old video resurfaced in which he criticized Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots, claiming that Muslims were marginalized in the state. At a candidate forum, he labeled both Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as “war criminals.”
The mayoral race is tight. Mamdani faces independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, who trails by 13 points, though his gap has narrowed recently. Mamdani’s statements have sparked controversy among Indian-American voters. Ahead of the Democratic primary, a banner flown over the Statue of Liberty read: “Save NYC from global intifada” and “Reject Mamdani,” criticizing what some called his “anti-Hindu and anti-Indian agenda.”
In India, Mamdani faced bipartisan backlash. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized him for spreading misinformation, saying, “India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York.” BJP leaders also condemned him, with one claiming he “sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”
Despite the criticism, he remains engaged with the Indian-American community. On October 22, 2025 in social media, he shared images from his temple visits and Diwali celebrations, wishing followers: “Happy Diwali, NYC!” [Rh/Eth/VP]
