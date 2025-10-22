Zohran Mamdani Explains Why He Dislikes PM Modi and BJP During NYC Diwali Visits

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Kwame Mamdani used his Diwali visits to Hindu temples in Queens to once again criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing the community, he also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed their vision of India “only has room for certain kinds of Indians.”

Reflecting on his upbringing in India, Mamdani highlighted the value of pluralism. He said he was raised in a country where “everyone belonged, no matter their religion.” He contrasted this inclusive vision with the current leadership's approach, which he believes excludes certain communities.