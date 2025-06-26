10 things to know about Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic Mayoral Nominee

Zohran Kuame Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, won the NYC Democratic mayoral primary after former governor of New York state Andrew M. Cuomo conceded. Mamdani is an Indian-American politician who became a citizen of the United States in 2018. He was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to New York City at the age of seven with his family. He was born into a politically active household.

After his win, while addressing his supporters, he said, “Tonight, we made history. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.” His opponent, Andrew Cuomo, acknowledged the outcome by telling his supporters, “Tonight is his (Mamdan) night. He (Mamdan) deserved it. He won.”

With this victory in the NYC Democratic mayoral nomination, Mamdani became the Democratic candidate in New York City’s upcoming mayoral election in November. If elected Zohran Mamdani will become New York's first Muslim mayor, first South Asian mayor, first millennial mayor, and the first DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) - aligned mayor.

After moving to New York city at the age of 7, Mamdani completed his education in the city. Before he graduated from Bowdoin College, where he majored in Africana Studies, he attended the Bank Street School and later the Bronx High School of Science. During his time in college, he developed a reputation as an outspoken activist, particularly in issues regarding global justice and anti-colonialism.

His father Mahmood Mamdani is an Indian-Ugandan postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University. He gave Mamdani the middle name Kwame after Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister of Ghana.

Zohran’s mother, Mira Nair, is a renowned Indian‑American filmmaker whose career spans over five decades. She’s best known for cinematic masterpieces such as Salaam Bombay! (1988), Mississippi Masala (1991), and Monsoon Wedding (2001) — each celebrated for its rich storytelling, cultural authenticity, and cross-border appeal. Nair’s work has garnered international acclaim, including prestigious awards like the Camera d’Or at Cannes for Salaam Bombay! and the Golden Lion at Venice for Monsoon Wedding, and has featured collaborations with A‑list talent drawn to her emotionally resonant, socially conscious filmmaking