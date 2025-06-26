10 things to know about Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic Mayoral Nominee

Zohran Kuame Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, won the NYC Democratic mayoral primary after former governor of New York state Andrew M. Cuomo conceded. Mamdani is an Indian-American politician who became a citizen of the United States in 2018. He was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to New York City at the age of seven with his family. He was born into a politically active household.
After his win, while addressing his supporters, he said, “Tonight, we made history. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.” His opponent, Andrew Cuomo, acknowledged the outcome by telling his supporters, “Tonight is his (Mamdan) night. He (Mamdan) deserved it. He won.”
With this victory in the NYC Democratic mayoral nomination, Mamdani became the Democratic candidate in New York City’s upcoming mayoral election in November. If elected Zohran Mamdani will become New York's first Muslim mayor, first South Asian mayor, first millennial mayor, and the first DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) - aligned mayor.
After moving to New York city at the age of 7, Mamdani completed his education in the city. Before he graduated from Bowdoin College, where he majored in Africana Studies, he attended the Bank Street School and later the Bronx High School of Science. During his time in college, he developed a reputation as an outspoken activist, particularly in issues regarding global justice and anti-colonialism.
His father Mahmood Mamdani is an Indian-Ugandan postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University. He gave Mamdani the middle name Kwame after Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister of Ghana.
Zohran’s mother, Mira Nair, is a renowned Indian‑American filmmaker whose career spans over five decades. She’s best known for cinematic masterpieces such as Salaam Bombay! (1988), Mississippi Masala (1991), and Monsoon Wedding (2001) — each celebrated for its rich storytelling, cultural authenticity, and cross-border appeal. Nair’s work has garnered international acclaim, including prestigious awards like the Camera d’Or at Cannes for Salaam Bombay! and the Golden Lion at Venice for Monsoon Wedding, and has featured collaborations with A‑list talent drawn to her emotionally resonant, socially conscious filmmaking
In 2018, Mamdani was granted American citizenship. He is a Shia Muslim, identifying with the Twelver branch. The twelver branch is the largest branch of Shia Islam, comprising roughly 80-90% of all Shia Muslims. They are distinguished by their belief in twelve divinely ordained leaders, known as Imams.
Zohran Mamdani, before being a politician, was a rapper, first known as “Young Cardamom” and later as “Mr Cardamom”. During one of his political rallies, Zohran was called a “C - Class rapper” by someone from the crowd, to which he jokingly responded on his X account later and called himself a “B-list rapper”. Because of his political success, his song ‘Nani’ - a cheeky tribute to his grandmother that debuted in April 2019 - went viral.
During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani faced significant criticism tied to his Muslim identity and progressive policy stances. In particular, he drew backlash from Jewish organizations and political leaders after he defended the slogan “globalize the intifada”. In his interview to New York Times, He described the phrase as a symbolic expression of “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights,”.
Mamdani’s political journey began during his college years at Bowdoin College, where he co‑founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. This early advocacy effort reflected a deep commitment to justice and human rights—principles he has maintained and amplified as he took on public office and continues to champion in his political career today.
Mamdani’s campaign focused on economic justice, housing reform, and improving public transportation in NYC. He has proposed sweeping changes, including free child care, fare-free buses, a rent freeze for tenants in regulated apartments, and higher taxes on the wealthy. Though he faced criticism over the financial feasibility of his proposals, he continued to gain traction among voters. His vocal support of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement and his stance on the Gaza conflict, including a controversial statement in which he promised to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he entered New York, drew national attention.
Recently an old video of Zohran Mamdani went viral in which he is shown criticising Indian PM Narendra Modi for Gujarat Riots in 2002. Mamdani said, Narendra Modi helped in orchestrating the mass slaughter of Muslims living in Gujarat. In the video he also called PM Modi a “war criminal” and compared him with Israeli PM Bibi Benjamin Netanyahu.
