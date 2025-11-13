Puerto Ricans Continue Protests Against US Militarism and War Threats

Protests continued Tuesday in Puerto Rico against the US military buildup and attacks on alleged drug-running boats in the Caribbean Sea, as well as the Trump administration’s warmongering toward Venezuela .

Since September, Puerto Ricans have been protesting the reactivation of former US bases like Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, increased operations at Muñiz Air National Guard Base and other sites, airstrikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, and Trump’s deployment of warships and thousands of troops to the region for possible attacks on Venezuela . Trump has also authorized covert CIA action against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We are against US imperialism , we are against any type of military intervention in the country of Venezuela, and above all we are against the vile and terrible assassinations of our fishermen brothers that have happened with the pretext that they are boats for drug traffickers,” explained protester Enrique Rivera Zambrana, a resident of the southeastern town of Arroyo. “We condemn those killings, and terrible actions. We are in favor of peace.”

Tuesday’s protest was also held in honor of Ángel Rodríguez Cristóbal, a Puerto Rican revolutionary who was found dead in a Florida prison—where he was serving a six-month sentence for opposing the US Navy occupation and bombing of Vieques, Puerto Rico—on November 11, 1979. While US authorities said Rodríguez killed himself, many critics believe he was assassinated .

US Marines began large-scale amphibious warfare exercises involving hundreds of troops at the end of August as part of Trump’s remilitarization of the region amid his military buildup against Venezuela. There are currently around 10,000 troops on the island—which was conquered from Spain in 1898—as well as weapons including F-35 fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones , surveillance aircraft, and support equipment.