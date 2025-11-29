‘Middle Finger to the LGBTQ Community’: Trump Halts US Commemoration of World AIDS Day

By Jake Johnson



The Trump administration drew outrage this week for ending formal US commemoration of World AIDS Day, directing US State Department officials to “refrain from publicly promoting” it through social media or other communication channels.

The decision was reported after the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) released an analysis detailing the harms done by the Trump administration’s sweeping foreign assistance cuts.

