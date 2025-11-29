Trump Calls for ‘Reverse Migration,’ Announces Permanent Pause on Third World Immigration After DC Shooting

Key Points:
Trump declared that he will “permanently pause” migration from all Third World countries.
The announcement comes after National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom died from injuries in the November 27 Washington, D.C. shooting.
Following a deadly shooting near the White House, USCIS announced a strict re-examination of Green Cards for immigrants from high-risk countries.
US President Donald Trump announced in a lengthy post ahead of Thanksgiving that he has decided to “permanently pause” migration from all Third World countries, according to a Truth Social post dated November 28, 2025. This monumental move came days after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, shot two US National Guardsmen near the President’s residence — the White House.
Trump wrote in his angry post that the decision to ban migration from all Third World countries would allow America to heal. He claimed that the ban would undo the “illegal wrongdoings” of former US President Joe Biden’s administration, which he said allowed illegal entry into the country. The President of the United States (POTUS) blamed refugees from other nations as the main cause of rising “social dysfunction in America.”
He emphasized that a large section of the 53 million foreign nationals residing in the US had arrived from what he called “failed nations.” He further alleged that these refugees came “from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”
In the Truth Social post, Trump declared, “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States or is incapable of loving our Country.”
His heated Thanksgiving post added that he would take drastic steps to deport any migrant who poses a threat to the American public or is a “security risk” deemed incompatible with Western civilization. He further stated that he would “end all federal benefits and subsidies” for all non-citizens from Third World countries.
Trump stated, “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.” He added that these goals will be pursued with the sole aim of curbing illegal and “disruptive” populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal autopen approval process.
His post concluded with a Thanksgiving greeting, along with a pointed remark excluding those who “hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for.” “You won’t be here long,” the POTUS wrote.
After the gruesome shooting near the White House on November 27, 2025, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the President had issued an order concerning immigrants.
USCIS stated that there would be a strict review of every Green Card belonging to immigrants from countries considered to be high-risk. Earlier in June this year, Trump had announced a travel ban on several countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Iran, Libya, Togo, Somalia, Cuba, and eight others.
Trump’s announcement of pausing migration from Third World countries comes after a US National Guard soldier, Sarah Beckstrom, succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound. The second soldier is reportedly in critical condition. The shooting occurred on November 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., a few blocks away from the White House.
The two US Guardsmen belonged to the West Virginia National Guard, and the suspect was immediately shot, sustaining injuries but remaining in stable condition. Authorities stated that the gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who reportedly entered the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration. Following the shooting, Trump has issued a pause on migration applications from Afghanistan.
