Are Aliens Real? Former US President Barack Obama Drops Hint; Sets Internet Ablaze

What is Area 51?

There is a place called Area 51 in Nevada which continuously gets linked to UFO conspiracy theories along with alleged alien storage facilities. It was actually a base which records suggest was used for testing advanced reconnaissance aircraft, including the U-2 and A-12 Oxcart spy planes, as acknowledged by US authorities in 2013 through declassified documents. These experimental aircraft were mistaken as unidentified flying objects by civilians, resulting in an unintentional increase in UFO reports in the 1950s and 1960s.

There was even a social media campaign to “storm Area 51” launched in 2019 with about 150 participants that made the base a viral topic online that year. There were some arrests made in the whole fiasco. The US government started referring to UFOs as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) as the Pentagon created the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate sightings. However, the majority of the public in the US believed that the authorities are hiding information related to UFOs.

Are aliens real?

There has been no scientific evidence that would confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life. Scientists are still working on the project, searching through radio telescopes and signal analysis to examine the data from the Arecibo Observatory. One such project was launched in 1999 and called SETI@home.

The observatory collapsed in 2020, but there have been over 12 billion signals identified across two decades of observation that seem to be related. The signals are being re-examined, but none confirm the existence of alien intelligence so far.