Great Nicobar Island project will transform region into major maritime hub: PM Modi shares column  

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an article on the Great Nicobar Island Project, highlighting its significance and also the strategic edge that the mammoth project will bring to the region in the Indian Ocean. The ambitious scheme has drawn sharp criticism from Congress, which has described it as a 'major threat' to the ecological balance of the region.

The Prime Minister described the project as one of strategic, defence and national importance and said that this will transform the region into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Taking to X, the PMO shared an article penned by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and wrote, “Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav explains that the Great Nicobar Island Project, which is of strategic, defence and national importance, transforms the region into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region. He highlights it as a prime example of economy and ecology complementing each other.”

Bhupendra Yadav, the Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Friday penned an article in a leading daily about the advantages of the Great Nicobar project while also affirming the Modi government’s commitment to promoting economy and ecology together.