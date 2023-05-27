Andhra Pradesh

People in parts of Hyderabad complain of unusual odour

Municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday began an investigation after citizens in some areas in southern part of the city complained of strong and unusual odour since early hours of the day.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation&nbsp;(GHMC) has initiated action on the complaints by the citizens. (IANS)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated action on the complaints by the citizens. (IANS)

Hyderabad

NewsGram Desk

Municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday began an investigation after citizens in some areas in southern part of the city complained of strong and unusual odour since early hours of the day.

People in Mangalhat, Begum Bazar, Tappa Chabutra, Jiyaguda, Darussalam, Chaderghat and Malakpet complained of strong smell like that of chemicals or gas.

Panicked residents in some localities spent sleepless night. Some people even complained of symptoms like headaches, nausea and respiratory discomfort.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Many people took to social media to voice their concern about the potential health hazard and tried to draw attention of the authorities. ( IANS )</p></div>

Many people took to social media to voice their concern about the potential health hazard and tried to draw attention of the authorities. ( IANS )

Hyderabad



Many people took to social media to voice their concern about the potential health hazard and tried to draw attention of the authorities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated action on the complaints by the citizens. Since residents in areas along Musi River complained of unusual odour, GHMC authorities collected water samples from the Musi and sent the same for analysis.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation&nbsp;(GHMC) has initiated action on the complaints by the citizens. (IANS)</p></div>
'Gangubai...' tops technical awards at 23rd IIFA's music-loaded opening


The municipal authorities suspect that the odour could be linked to pollution in Musi. Dr Srikanth Reddy, Additional Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) visited Musi, collected water samples and sent them to Pollution Control Board for analysis. Officials said they were waiting for the results.

You can also connect us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin
Hyderabad
citizens
odour
residents
MCD
Municipal Authorities
Respiratory Discomfort
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com