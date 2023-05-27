'Gangubai...' tops technical awards at 23rd IIFA's music-loaded opening

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller 'Drishyam 2' received one award -- Editing (Sandeep Francis) -- as did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's action adventure, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' (Special Effects-Visual, DNEG, Redefine); Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' (Background Score, Sam CS); and 'Monica O My Darling', starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, for Sound Mixing (Gunjan A. Sah, Boloy Kumar Doloi, and Rahul Karpe).



The awards were announced on an evening of memorable music performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhbir Singh, Palak Muchhal and Iulia Vantur Sobha, presented by choreographer and director Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao.



The musical spectacle began with a dance performance by Palak Muchhal, followed by Farah Khan, who also danced her way onto the platform. Rajkummar Rao took the stage while playing the song 'Main Hoon Na', and the two recreated a scene from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in which they both greeted the crowd and engaged in a witty conversation about friendship.