Every mark, burn, or layer I add to my canvas represents nature in relation to humanity, says Shalu Juneja

Despite our ignorant vices, the earth continues to provide and nurture mankind in the same way that a mother does. Shalu Juneja, has been an artist for over 13 years, her works focus on figurative and abstract, they allude to the female form and the earth as the mother. Juneja is also the director and co-founder of Uno Lona Academy.

Her interest in these themes stems from her daily memories, experiences, and interactions, in which she questions the impact of words and actions on a mother, in the form of a female body, or on the earth as a whole.

Shalu speaks to us about her most recent art series, "The Earth Stories", an observation of the chaos she finds within nature resulting in accidents within her works, which are a direct reference to the accidental experiences of real life - good or bad.

What served as the impetus for your most recent art series, "The Earth Stories"?

Shalu: My practice is largely concerned with themes of womanhood, motherhood, and the continuous changes that we experience as humans over time. My interest in these themes is motivated by my memories, experiences, and interactions in daily life - questioning the impact of words and actions on a mother, in the form of a female body or the earth as a whole. The Earth Stories is an extension of these ideas where I, for the first time, break away from figurative representation to explore abstract forms and compositions.

Why is motherhood in particular a source of inspiration? There are so many incredible things to be inspired by.

Shalu: We call the Earth a mother. Always giving, nurturing, and protecting. She goes through a million changes physically and emotionally. The Earth gives us in abundance and we take to that point of greediness as a result, the whole ecosystem stands disturbed. I wish to address that feature - especially the change - caused due to the constant abuse and greed that humanity has brought upon the Earth.