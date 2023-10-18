A tribute to West Bengal’s creativity, traditions, and the spirit of Pujo

Two bogies of the tram have been beautified. The exteriors of the first bogie capture the extraordinary 38-year journey of Asian Paints Sharad Shamman (APSS) in Kolkata. It features hand-painted artworks honouring Kumartuli - the traditional potters' quarter in North Kolkata where Durga idols are sculpted. It also encapsulates Sindoor khela and Dhunuchi dance. The exterior artwork showcases the first print advertisement and the first winning pandal. The bogie also highlights the unique stories featured in 'People of Pujo' - a documentary series capturing the lives and passions of those who make Pujo the celebration what it is! On the tram we see a visually impaired artist who has commendable skills and women dhakis who challenge the masculine stronghold of the performing arts.

Inside the bogie, the makeover includes Pujo decor with cane installations, Alpona art, and a museum-style visual narrative of APSS’ transformative journey. Interactive elements and QR codes engage visitors with "People of Pujo" stories, allowing consumers to explore the stories of the people behind Durga Pujo festivities as they enjoy the tram ride.

Stepping into the second bogie which is the Royale Glitz bogie transports passengers to a heritage Kolkata location, mirroring the luxurious appeal of the paint. The interiors boast the ultra-sheen finish of Royale Glitz and offers a Glitz photo booth for an immersive experience. The exteriors are inspired by West Bengal's culture and landmarks, featuring augmented reality elements. The artwork on this bogie reflects the dramatic elements of the packaging.

West Bengal is a treasure trove of mesmerising experiences, and the brand's latest creation, the heritage-inspired limited edition festive pack for Royale Glitz with in mold labelling (IML) packaging, perfectly captures this essence. The packaging features an exciting, augmented reality (AR) integration, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of West Bengal. With a simple scan of the Royale Glitz can, consumers can embark on a virtual journey through the state's heritage, witnessing its art, music, cuisine, dance, and architecture come to life in stunning augmented reality. The artwork in the AR features the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Howrah Bridge, the ever-famous Ilish fish, Bankura Horse, Chau Dance, Alpana Art and more. This innovative packaging is more than just a can of paint; it's a gateway to the soul of West Bengal.

Speaking on this occasion, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Since 1985, Asian Paints has been an integral part of West Bengal's Durga Puja festivities through Asian Paints Sharad Shamman. It has been able to add to infuse creativity & thematic excellence across Pujo Pandals & allowed us to be a part of the celebration in a special way. This year, we are taking our celebrations to the next level with creative initiatives that pay tribute to the culture and traditions of West Bengal. The unique packaging for Royale Glitz seamlessly blends the wonders of technology with the timeless allure of West Bengal's beauty. We have taken inspiration from native elements of West Bengal like the Bengal Tiger, Tram, Howrah Bridge & Baul to name a few and used it on our Pujo packaging for Glitz. We’ve also undertaken a complete transformation of the tram from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, turning it into the talk of the town just in time for Kolkata's most revered Durga Pujo festival. We believe in making art accessible for all and we are sure with this tram beautification initiative it will also add back to the legacy of Bengal in an extremely meaningful way."