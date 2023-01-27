US Intelligence Report says deterrence against North Korea is a success

The return to the U.S. policy of deterring North Korean aggression against the South by threatening a devastating counterattack is working, a senior U.S. intelligence adviser said Thursday.

The comments came in the wake of a new report detailing “dramatic” construction underway at North Korea’s main rocket launch site, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to shutter in 2018 amid his short-lived detente with then-President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event, Sydney Seiler, the national intelligence officer for North Korea at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, said the return of U.S. policies of “ extended deterrence ” against the North were proving a success.

“The good news is, for now, North Korea is understanding of the overwhelming strength of the U.S.-R.O.K. alliance. It is fully aware of our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea,” Seiler said, adding that the Kim regime was also clearly irked by growing U.S. links with regional powers Japan, Australia and India.

But Seiler said he was not concerned about renewed North Korean and Chinese propaganda decrying the return of U.S. deterrence policies and growing American regional alliances across Asia. Instead, he said the fervent response to both “proves to me they're working.”

“China will continue to deploy rhetoric, North Korea will probably increase that rhetoric with a lot of tension, increasing shows of force and training, etc., to try to discourage us,” he said, but “the mere deployment of these capabilities is not likely itself to lead to some inevitable escalation that we need to be worried about.”