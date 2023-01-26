North Korea: Pyongyang faces lockdown as COVID-19 ravages through the streets

“There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pyongyang,” he said. “An acquaintance in Pyongyang told me that the reason that the Central Quarantine Command imposed a lockdown in Pyongyang was an emergency measure for an epidemic.

Another source, an official from a trading agency in Pyongyang who was visiting the northwestern border city of Sinuiju, said that the lockdown started on Wednesday and will last until Jan. 31 due to “confirmed cases of COVID-19,” meaning people have tested positive for the virus even though authorities are not acknowledging it.

“I will not be able to return to Pyongyang for a while,” he said on condition of anonymity to speak freely.

“In early January there was a confirmed case on Tongil Street in Pyongyang’s Rakrang district, where all the distribution warehouses of all the trading companies are concentrated.” he said. “My co-worker has also been confirmed [positive] with COVID-19.”

RFA was not able to independently verify either claim. Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Korea has been very secretive about the coronavirus situation, even telling the rest of the world that it was completely virus free for the first two years of the pandemic.