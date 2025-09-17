Chinese, Philippine ships collide in South China Sea

Ships collided and water cannons allegedly caused damage and injuries during a skirmish between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard said that two Chinese ships used water cannons while pursuing the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, a fisheries vessel, as it delivered food to Filipino fisherman near the Scarborough Shoal, a triangular set of rocks and reefs that both countries claim.

“This aggressive action lasted for about 29 minutes, resulting in significant damage, including shattered glass from the aft window of the bridge,” said Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson. A crew member was injured by the shattered glass, Tarriela said.

China’s Coast Guard fired water cannons after the Philippine ship had “disregarded solemn warnings from the Chinese side and deliberately rammed a Chinese coast guard vessel,” Chinese coast guard spokesperson Gan Yu said.