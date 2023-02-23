Vietnam: Nearly four tons of slaughtered cats found in a warehouse

Investigators said they believe the live cats were going to be sent to nearby Ho Chi Minh City for resale – perhaps for consumption.

While it is legal to consume animals like cats and dogs in Vietnam, businesses serving them must show proper authorization that shows how they sourced the animals. The warehouse in Dong Thap, however, did not have that paperwork, authorities said.

The joint operations was conducted by Dong Thap province police alongside the Department of Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries. (KB/RFA)