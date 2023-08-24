For those who share a passion for mushrooms and the art of foraging

Bhutan's much-awaited Annual Mushroom Festival is set to return to the village of Ura after nearly three years of anticipation. It will be held on August 23 and 24, 2023 in the beautiful Ura Valley, about 9 -hours drive from Thimphu.

This vibrant event, which celebrates the local abundance of mushrooms, most notably the revered "Matsutake" mushroom, promises to be a captivating experience for both locals and visitors alike.

The Annual Mushroom Festival is a tribute to the thriving connection between the Ura community and the nourishing forests that envelop the village. The festival highlights the significance of the "SangayShamu" – the local name for Matsutake mushroom – in the lives and livelihoods of the Ura people. These mushrooms, cherished not only for their culinary value but also for their economic importance, have sustained generations of locals, providing a unique and sustainable source of income.

Visitors can expect a diverse array of experiences that encapsulate the essence of Ura's relationship with mushrooms. Stalls will be brimming with a variety of locally foraged mushrooms, showcasing the region's fungal diversity. From rare specimens to culinary favorites, visitors will have the chance to purchase these delicacies and take a piece of Ura home with them. The aroma of mushroom-infused cuisine will waft through the festival grounds, as local chefs and home cooks conjure up delectable dishes that pay homage to the revered Matsutake and other mushrooms. Visitors can savor these unique flavors while enjoying the stunning scenery that Ura is known for.