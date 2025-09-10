This Afghan Teen Is The Sole Survivor Of His Family After Deadly Earthquake

By Frud Bezhan

Hamidullah weeps as he stands in the ruins of his family home in eastern Afghanistan that was destroyed by a devastating earthquake last week.

The teenager is his family's sole survivor of the midnight tremor that struck the remote mountainous province of Kunar on August 31.

Over the past week, he and his neighbors in the district of Chawkai pulled the bodies of his parents, five sisters, and two brothers from the rubble.

"They had all turned black," Hamidullah told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "They were lying in bed [when the earthquake struck]. They all died in their beds."