Refugees pour in even as Afghanistan grapples with quake aftermath

New Delhi, Sep 6: Even as some nations are at war with another -- firing barrages of missiles, or with trade tariffs, Afghanistan is involved in a battle within itself. The largely unrecognised Taliban regime is grappling with multiple adversities, one of which is the influx of its own people who had earlier sought refuge elsewhere.

Refugees keep pouring in even as the beleaguered country buries the dead following multiple earthquakes that jolted the southeastern parts of the country.

According to the UNHCR Pakistan-Afghanistan Returns Emergency Response, as of Sep 4, about 1.4 million individuals have crossed back. Out of them, 102,700 were deported from Pakistan.

In response to the United Nations' call to halt repatriation, the Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson’s curt reply on Friday, Sep 5, was “it is our territory, we decide who stays…”

With ties souring with Pakistan and the now-ceased Iran-Israel conflict, Afghanistan is facing a huge number of people returning to an uncertain future.

Incidentally, in March this year, Islamabad resumed the 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan', which was mainly aimed at Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders. They were told to leave by the end of March or face deportation.

On July 31, the Pakistani government extended the plan to include Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards who have been granted a grace period ending August 31.

According to the UN refugee agency, since April, more than 483,700 Afghans have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan, including 145,200 in August alone, with some 55,000 making the journey in just the final four days of the month.

It noted that the proportion of PoR card holders among returnees has steadily increased – from 6 per cent in April to 21-23 per cent between May and July. In August, this share grew sharply, with PoR cardholders accounting for 54 per cent (77,700 individuals) of all returns recorded to date, added the report.