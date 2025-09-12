Life inside the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

By Mong Palatino

After his college graduation in the United States, 23-year-old photographer Daniel Bainbridge went to the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh and documented the situation of around 18,000 Rohingya people.

The Rohingya are an ethnic minority group that has faced decades of discrimination and persecution in Myanmar. After a brutal crackdown in 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people were forced to escape Myanmar and sought temporary shelter in neighboring countries, particularly in Bangladesh. Aid organizations estimate there are at least one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s refugee camps.

In Myanmar, the junta, which grabbed power in 2021 through a coup, has refused to recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, which makes it almost impossible to bring the refugees back to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the situation in various refugee camps in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate despite the constant appeal for international aid and humanitarian intervention.

In an email interview with Global Voices, Bainbridge shared what he aimed to achieve by narrating and documenting what he witnessed in Kutupalong.