Nepal’s Khoj Samachar challenges corruption and empowers youth through digital media

This story by Abdulrosheed Fadipe originally appeared on Global Voices on 25 September 2025



There are nearly 4,900 registered print media outlets in Nepal. Around eighteen news outlets operate exclusively online through digital platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. By law, online media must register with Nepal’s Department of Information and Broadcasting; however, not all outlets currently comply with this requirement.

Standing out among these registered outlets is Khoj Samachar, an independent digital media platform that raises awareness among young people, challenges corruption, and amplifies underrepresented voices in Nepal. Its founder, Roshan Shrestha, is an investigative journalist from Nepal. His approach relies on digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and a dedicated app to draw public attention to marginalized stories and pressure authorities to take action. The platform publishes content in Nepali, in both text and video formats.

Abdulrosheed Fadipe of Global Voices interviewed Roshan via WhatsApp to discuss his journey as an investigative journalist and how he uses digital platforms to promote social change, strengthen good governance, and encourage citizen engagement in Nepal.