Rights on demand: Asia’s gig economy gets a legal upgrade

Gig work, symbolised by crowd work, on-demand work and freelancing, has expanded rapidly worldwide. The convenience of being able to accept work with just a smartphone has provided many with flexible working arrangements.

Behind this sense of convenience for consumers, however, lurk issues such as unstable working conditions and exclusion from social security for the gig workers. Gig workers are usually denied rights as regular employees. Consequently, they have been pushed outside the scope of basic protection offered by labour laws including minimum wages, medical insurance, compensation for illness and injury at the job.

A landmark development for such workers came on September 9, 2025 when Malaysia’s Gig Workers Bill 2025 passed the country’s Senate (Dewan Negara). As the world’s first comprehensive protection bill directly targeting gig workers, it will impact over 1.2 million workers in Malaysia. This Bill will subsequently become law after receiving the King’s approval and with the government’s gazette notification.

A move to significantly transform the state of gig work started in the US and Europe.

In the US, California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), signed into law on September 18, 2019 and effective from January 1, 2020, made it easier for gig workers to be recognised as employees.

In Europe, Spain became the first country to enact a specific law: the “Rider Law” (Royal Decree-Law 9/2021), adopted on May 11, 2021 and effective from August 12, 2021, made a legal presumption that food delivery riders are employees rather than self-employed.

In Asia, Singapore’s Platform Workers Act came into force on January 1, 2025.

This mandates gig workers to split social security contributions (Central Provident Fund) equally with the platform company, while expanding access to workers’ compensation and medical insurance.

Furthermore, platform operators now bear responsibility for workplace safety. Systems for income protection and accident compensation have also been established.

This formally incorporated gig workers into the mainstream labour protection mechanisms for the first time, having previously been excluded as self-employed individuals.

The approval of Malaysia’s Gig Workers Bill 2025 marks the beginning of substantive institutionalisation of gig worker protection in Asia.