Curfew Continues for 4th Consecutive day in Leh

Leh, Sep 27: Curfew continued for the 4th consecutive day on Saturday in Leh town as the sources said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act (NSA), was shifted to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan by the authorities, although there is still no official confirmation of this.

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday for inciting violence in Leh town on September 24, which led to the death of four protesters and injuries to 70 others after the security forces opened fire in self-defence.

The administration also snapped mobile internet services in the Leh area as a precautionary measure on Friday.

Wangchuk was part of the five-year-long agitation for inclusion in the 6th schedule, statehood and protection of the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has blamed Wangchuk for inciting the recent violence. His arrest came a day after the MHA cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation founded by Wangchuk.

The MHA order cancelling the FCRA registration certificate cited alleged financial discrepancies and fund transfer in violation of the FCRA Act.

In a notification issued by Ladakh Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal, the UT administration said the Advisory Boards constituted under the UT of Ladakh Public Safety Act (PSA), the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, shall also function as the Advisory Boards for the National Security Act.

This, according to the official sources, was necessitated following the arrest of Wangchuk.

This was the first detention under the NSA in Ladakh since it was bifurcated from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory.

The cremation of two civilians killed in security force firing during violence in Leh is taking place today.