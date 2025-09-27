Afghans Fear Losing 'Last Hope' As Taliban Shuts Down Internet

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.

Maryam has worked as an online interpreter since the Taliban banned women from most jobs in Afghanistan.

But her livelihood is under threat after the hard-line Islamist group last week shut down access to fiber-optic Internet in large swaths of the country.

The move has left government offices, homes, and private businesses in around half of Afghanistan -- including major cities -- without WiFi access.

"We have faced many problems due to the Internet shutdown," Maryam, who lives in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, using a pseudonym for fear of retribution. "I'm the breadwinner of my family."

The Taliban said the Internet shutdowns that started on September 15 are intended to prevent "immorality," with the group previously voicing concern over pornography and online intimacy between men and women.

But critics said the decision is part of a wider crackdown on individual freedoms and the free flow of information. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has severely restricted the rights of Afghans, especially women, and violently cracked down on dissent.

Elizabeth Stickney, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, told Radio Azadi that the Taliban’s restrictions on fiber-optic Internet were “very concerning,” saying it will negatively affect the lives of ordinary Afghans and the country’s economy.

The move comes as the Taliban has started to enforce an October 2024 ban on depictions of living things -- people and animals. The ban includes the “production and watching of videos and photos of living things on computers and mobile phones.”

There are fears that the broadband blackouts could further cut off Afghanistan, which has become an international pariah under Taliban rule, from the rest of the world.

The Internet shutdowns have not yet affected Kabul, the Afghan capital, and it is unclear if the restrictions will be enforced nationwide. Mobile Internet is still functioning in most areas, although it is more expensive and less reliable.