War Abroad, Turmoil Within: Pakistan's Costly Gamble Against Afghanistan

New Delhi, Oct 18 A temporary truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan failed after strikes by Islamabad killed 10 Afghan people, including three cricketers. Looking at how things are shaping up between the two countries, no solution appears to be in sight any time soon.

Analysts say that Pakistan is trying to make the battle against Afghanistan the new normal. Instead of carrying out covert operations and terror strikes in Afghanistan, Pakistan is going the whole hog with its military against Kabul.

Pakistan has stated with no proof that the Afghan Taliban is backing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP has inflicted heavy losses on the Pakistan Army, and statistics for this year show that in the first three quarters of 2025, the army has lost 2,400 of its personnel.

Officials say that Pakistan is trying to pursue a strategy that India did during Operation Sindoor.

India, post the Pahalgam attack, said that any act of terror would not be treated as cross-border terror, but as an act of war. Pakistan is also trying to salvage the battered image of its army by using the military in Afghanistan. However, the question is, can Pakistan sustain this battle?

It is a well-known fact that Pakistan has military superiority over Afghanistan. Unlike Pakistan, the Taliban do not have an air force. Even when it comes to strength on the ground, Pakistan has more soldiers when compared to the Taliban. Analysts say that although Pakistan is militarily mightier, the battle against the Taliban would not be an easy one.

Unlike the Pakistani soldiers, the Taliban fighters are hardened. They have battled the US and Russian forces in the past, and hence, war is nothing new to them.