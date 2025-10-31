Tight budgets and bureaucracy hamper efforts to fight Tuberculosis in Indonesia

The Ministry of Health stated in 2022 that there were an estimated 969,000 new TB cases in Indonesia, of which 25 percent were undetected and unreported. Of the 75 percent of cases, 24 percent did not complete treatment. South Sulawesi Province reported 10,715 TB cases between January and May 2025, with Makassar City recording the highest number at 3,483.

TB is the world’s deadliest infection, according to the World Health Organization. Though it is treatable and preventable, it remains one of the world’s most dangerous diseases and still kills upward of 1 million people each year. One of the best ways to prevent TB outbreaks is through vaccination, aggressive testing, community monitoring, and contact tracing. Many health clinics set targets for TB identification and tracing as part of their prevention and tracking efforts.

Currently, the most common TB vaccine is the BCG vaccine, which was first deployed in 1921 and mainly protects children against severe TB, but its protection fades as people get older. Professor Erlina Burhan from the University of Indonesia shared that researchers are testing the M72/AS01E vaccine on more than 20,000 people in several countries, including Indonesia. These phase 3 clinical trials are important for understanding how well the vaccine works and how safe it is for large groups. If the trials are successful, the vaccine could be available by 2028 or 2029 and may help in the fight against TB. Along with vaccination, people can take other steps to prevent TB, such as wearing masks, improving ventilation, finding and treating latent infections early, eating nutritious food, maintaining cleanliness, and not smoking.

X-rays and sputum test

Dr. Andi Mariani, who leads Disease Control at the Makassar City Health Office, shared that by October 2025, the office had found 7,000 new TB cases — 86 percent of their tracing goals for the year. Health workers are hopeful about fulfilling the 2025 target because they are working hard to collect data, find cases, and provide treatment. They also check people who do not show symptoms if those individuals agree to have X-rays, sputum tests, or both as part of their efforts to identify early cases.

Mariani said: