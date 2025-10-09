A Case of Fake Medicine and Fake Accountability—Bihar Minister Walks Free After Being Convicted of Drug Adulteration

On 4 June 2025, Bihar Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra was convicted in a 15-year-old fake medicine case. A Rajasthan court found Mishra guilty of manufacturing and distributing adulterated and substandard medication. Yet he continues to be a part of Bihar’s Assembly Cabinet.

Mishra is a BJP MLA from Jaale, in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. He is also the director of Alto Health Care Pvt. Ltd., the pharmaceutical company accused in the 2010 case. He was found guilty along with eight others but on 1 July 2025, he was spared from serving a jail sentence for his crime. He was instead made to pay a fine of only ₹7,000 and released on probation.

The case dates back to September 2010, when a drug inspection was conducted at Kansara Drugs Distributors in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand. Samples taken for analysis revealed that tablets of Ciproline-500, used to treat bacterial and parasitic infections, had been adulterated and were of substandard quality. It was discovered that the tablets had been supplied by three firms – one of them was the Delhi-based Alto Health Care.

The incident has raised questions of accountability within the government. After the news broke in July 2025, Opposition leaders in Bihar raised questions on the incident against the ruling NDA alliance in the state. The Congress demanded a full investigation into the matter to uncover any unknown links Mishra might have to a larger fake medicine network.

They further demanded that Mishra be expelled from the party and be stripped of his ministerial position. “There was a time when a Minister used to resign merely when their name was mentioned in an allegation,” said Supriya Shrinate, national chair of the party’s Social Media and Digital Platforms, “Public life demands dignity and morality, but in the ‘double engine government’, this guilty person roams freely and fearlessly as a Minister.”