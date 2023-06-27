Overall flood situation in Assam improves after decrease in rainfall

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 87,232 affected persons, of which 58,921 were reported in the Sarthebari area.

On Monday, two people died in Sarthebari after falling into the flood waters.

The ASDMA said that 99 relief camps across eight districts are housing 2,915 individuals.

A total of 3801.63 hectares still remain inundates.

All of the state's largest rivers are now flowing below the danger threshold, the bulletin added.