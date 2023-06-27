Assam

Overall flood situation in Assam improves after decrease in rainfall

The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday following a decrease in rainfall in various parts of the state, authorities said.
On Monday, two people died in Sarthebari after falling into the flood waters. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)
The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday following a decrease in rainfall in various parts of the state, authorities said.

In its latest bulletin, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the floods have so far claimed five lives, while a total of 1,55,896 people have been affected in the districts of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 87,232 affected persons, of which 58,921 were reported in the Sarthebari area.

On Monday, two people died in Sarthebari after falling into the flood waters.

The ASDMA said that 99 relief camps across eight districts are housing 2,915 individuals. 

A total of 3801.63 hectares still remain inundates. 

All of the state's largest rivers are now flowing below the danger threshold, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the floods have also killed more than 900 animals this year, while a number of embankments, roads, bridges, and other significant infrastructures were damaged. 

Numerous areas in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tamulpur have recorded erosions.  (IANS/NS)

