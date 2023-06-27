PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway (RKMP) station on Tuesday.

With this, the state will have three Vande Bharat Express trains, the first being launched on April 1.

This happens to be the third visit of Prime Minister's Modi at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway station in the past two years. The first time he visited was on November 15, 2021 when it was renamed after Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati. Prior to that, the station was known as Habibganj railway station.