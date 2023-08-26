Aus state closes beaches after shark attack

Authorities in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Friday ordered the closure of beaches in Port Macquarie town after a man was hospitalised due to serious injuries to his leg and foot following a shark attack earlier in the day.

Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement that at around 10 a.m. on Friday, the man in his 40s was attacked by the shark in waters off Port Macquarie located in the state's mid-north coast, reports Xinhua news agency.