95th Academy Awards: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads nominations

The nominations for the upcoming 95th edition of Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by hosts Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, with 'The Banshees of Inisherin' leading the pack with as many as nine nominations.

The Colin Farrell-starrer film got nominated in the following categories -- Best Supporting Actor (two nominations), Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay.

India too received three nominations for Best Original Song ('Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'), Best Documentary Feature Film ('All That Breathes'), and Best Documentary Short Film ('The Elephant Whisperers').

'The Fabelmans' received seven nominations followed by 'Tar' and 'TopGun: Maverick' (six each), 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (five), 'Avatar' (four), and 'The Whale' (three).

Competing for the best picture are 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tar', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Women Talking'.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will be seen back as the host, after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018. Last year, the Oscars returned to a host format with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, after going host-less the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

* Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway')

Judd Hirsch ('"The Fabelmans')

Barry Keoghan ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

* Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ('Black Panther: Wakanda Forever')

Hong Chau ('The Whale')

Kerry Condon ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

Stephanie Hsu ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

* Best Animated Feature Film

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley

'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On', Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

'The Sea Beast', Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

'Turning Red', Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

* Best Animated Short Film

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse', Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

'The Flying Sailor', Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

'Ice Merchants', Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

'My Year of Dicks', Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It', Lachlan Pendragon

* Best Costume Design

'Babylon', Mary Zophres

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Ruth Carter

'Elvis', Catherine Martin

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Shirley Kurata

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris', Jenny Beavan

* Best Live Action Short

'An Irish Goodbye', Tom Berkeley and Ross White

'Ivalu', Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

'Le Pupille', Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

'Night Ride', Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

'The Red Suitcase', Cyrus Neshvad

* Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova

'The Batman', Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Mike Fontaine

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

'Elvis', Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti

'The Whale', Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

* Best Original Score

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Volker Bertelmann

'Babylon', Justin Hurwitz

'The Banshees of Inisherin', Carter Burwell

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Son Lux

'The Fabelmans', John Williams

* Best Sound

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, and Stefan Korte

'Avatar: The Way of Water', Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, and Michael Hedges

'The Batman', Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

'Elvis', David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

'Top Gun: Maverick', Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

* Best Adapted Screenplay

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', Written by Rian Johnson

'Living', Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

'Top Gun: Maverick', Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

'Women Talking', Screenplay by Sarah Polley

* Best Original Screenplay

'The Banshees of Inisherin', Written by Martin McDonagh

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

'The Fabelmans', Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

'Tar', Written by Todd Field

'Triangle of Sadness', Written by Ruben Ostlund

* Best Cinematography

'All Quiet on the Western Front', James Friend

'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', Darius Khondji

'Elvis', Mandy Walker

'Empire of Light', Roger Deakins

'Tar', Florian Hoffmeister

* Best Documentary Feature Film

'All That Breathes', Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed', Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, and Yoni Golijov

'Fire of Love', Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman

'A House Made of Splinters', Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

'Navalny', Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, and Shane Boris

* Best Documentary Short Film

'The Elephant Whisperers', Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

'Haulout', Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

'How Do You Measure a Year?' Jay Rosenblatt

'The Martha Mitchell Effect', Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

'Stranger at the Gate', Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

* Best Editing

'The Banshees of Inisherin', Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

'Elvis', Matt Villa, and Jonathan Redmond

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Paul Rogers

'Tar', Monika Willi

'Top Gun: Maverick', Eddie Hamilton

* Best International Feature Film

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)

'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)

'Close' (Belgium)

'EO' (Poland)

'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland)

* Best Original Song

'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

* Best Production Design

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

'Avatar: The Way of Water', Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

'Babylon', Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

'Elvis', Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

'The Fabelmans', Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

* Best Visual Effects

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar

'Avatar: The Way of Water', Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

'The Batman', Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick

'Top Gun: Maverick', Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher

* Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler ('Elvis')

Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Brendan Fraser ('The Whale')

Paul Mescal ('Aftersun')

Bill Nighy ('Living')

* Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett ('Tar')

Ana de Armas ('Blonde')

Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie')

Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans')

Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

* Best Director

Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans')

Todd Field ('Tar')

Ruben Ostlund ('Triangle of Sadness')

* Best Picture

'All Quiet on the Western Front', Malte Grunert, Producer

'Avatar: The Way of Water', James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

'The Banshees of Inisherin', Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh, Producers

'Elvis', Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, Producers

'The Fabelmans', Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

'Tar', Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, Producers

'Top Gun: Maverick', Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

'Triangle of Sadness', Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

'Women Talking', Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, Producers

