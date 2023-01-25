'Feeling like a proud father': M.M. Keeravani on Oscar nomination for 'Naatu Naatu'

Oscar-nominated Tollywood composer M.M. Keeravani can now put on his dancing shoes after securing a spot in Best Original Song for his popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the historical action drama 'RRR', writes Deadline.

In speaking with Deadline on Tuesday about his nomination, Keeravani revealed that he was working -- and not dancing -- at his recording studio on an upcoming film when he asked the director to put a momentary pause on their activities. And it was for good reason.

Keeravani's Best Original Song nomination makes history at the 95th Academy Awards for being the first song from an Indian film to land in that category. (Indian songwriter-composer A.R. Rahman's 2009 Oscar win for the anthemic 'Jai Ho' track was from a British production -- 'Slumdog Millionaire'.)