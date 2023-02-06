Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce makes Grammy record with 32 trophies

It's official: Beyonce has the most Grammy wins of all time. On Sunday night, she made history with four wins, bringing her career total to 32, reports 'Variety'.

Her 'Renaissance' win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for 'Cuff It', best dance/electronic recording, and traditional R&B performance.

Apart from Beyonce's accomplishment, there were no sweeps that left any other winners guaranteed to make all the headlines. The top three all-genre categories went to three different winners -- none of them the ones that were being widely prognosticated. Harry Styles picked up album of the year, Lizzo won record of the year and Bonnie Raitt got a truly unforeseen win for song of the year.