Oscars 2023: Ruth Carter becomes the first Black woman to bag two Academy Awards

Ruth E. Carter is the first Black woman to win two Oscars. In 2019, she became the first Black person to win the Oscar for costume design for her work on Marvel's 'Black Panther'. At the 95th Academy Awards, she was once again recognized for the film's sequel, 'Wakanda Forever', reports 'Variety'.



Carter, according to 'Variety', beat out Catherine Martin, who won the BAFTA and Costume Designers Guild awards for her work on Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'.



She also beat Mary Zophres for 'Babylon', Jenny Beaven for 'Mrs Harris Goes to Paris' and Shirley Kurata for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which was the surprise winner of the Sci-Fi Fantasy award at the CDGA.



Denzel Washington made history in 2002 when he won his second Oscar for 'Training Day'. He first won in 1990 for 'Glory'. Mahershala Ali is the only other Black actor with two Oscars, for 2016's 'Moonlight' and 2018's 'Green Book'. Newly minted EGOT Viola Davis has four Oscar nominations, but she has only won once, for 2016's 'Fences', adds 'Variety'.



Carter has a total of four nominations, including for 1992's 'Malcolm X' and 1997's 'Amistad'. Her credits also include 'Selma' and the Tina Turner biopic 'What's Love Got to Do With It', for which Carter recreated Tina Turner's most iconic looks from the '70s and '80s, including the famous gold metallic fringe dress and high-waisted miniskirts, notes 'Variety'. (KB/IANS)