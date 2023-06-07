Droupadi Murmu: 'Indians have reached highest positions in Suriname'

"My first state visit after assuming office is to Suriname. It is a privilege for me to be part of the celebration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. It is a matter of pride for us that Indians have reached the highest positions in Suriname. Indians have been contributing significantly to the development of Suriname economically, socially and culturally," she said.



The president added that India develops permanent relations with friendly nations.



She gave the example of India helping friendly nations by providing vaccines and medicines during the Coronavirus pandemic.



The president later departed for Serbia after concluding her visit to Suriname.