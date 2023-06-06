Bihar bridge collapse: Will recover money from construction company, says Tejashwi Yadav

Under fire over the Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse, the Bihar government on Tuesday asserted that the construction company concerned will be made to reverse the payment.



Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is also holding the portfolio of road construction ministry, clarified that the state will recover the money from the construction company after the mishap.



"We have served a notice to the construction company and recovered the money from it. The bank deposit will also be seized once the reply from their side comes. The Bihar government has already initiated an inquiry into the matter. IIT Roorkee has also been roped in for investigation. Once the report is out, strongest possible action would be taken against the company and the engineers involved," Yadav said.



"It is a dream project of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and we will construct a new bridge in a time-bound manner," he stated.



"When I was the leader of opposition last year, I raised this point in the Vidhan Sabha. At that time, the then road construction minister Nitin Navin had given the responsibility to IIT Roorkee to investigate the bridge. So, we are waiting for the report," he said.