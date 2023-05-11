Senior official 'threatens' paramedical students with 'jail time' in Bihar

A senior Health Department official in Bihar was seen threatening paramedical students with jail time.



The incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of para-medical students went to meet Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department.



A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, in which Amrit was seen telling students to leave his office. "Agitate before me, (I) will send you to jail... Don't do drama before me. You don't have etiquette. Leave my room, I say," the official was seen telling the students.



Following this, a person in civil dress and one in uniform were seen forcing students to go out of the office.