After a viral video, two people were detained in a molestation case in Gaya

The Gaya police have arrested two persons who were part of a gang involved in the molestation of a girl on May 29, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused are identified as Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Kumar. Both are residents of Gulriyachak locality under Magadh Medical college police station. The accused have been booked under relevant IPC sections of 294, 509, 354B, 341, 323, 504 and IT Act of 67.



"After the video went viral on social media, we constituted a team to identify the accused and the locations. We have managed to find the place where the accused have committed the crime at Khurar Charkhani Ghat under Magadh Medical College police station.

